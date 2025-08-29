HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » BJP, Congress Workers Clash In Patna

BJP, Congress Workers Clash In Patna

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read
Share:

August 29, 2025 20:11 IST

A viral video of a Congress supporter hurling abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at a Darbhanga rally sparked Bharatiya Janata Party protests that turned violent outside the Congress office in Patna.

Party workers clashed with sticks and flags, injuring several and damaging vehicles before the police intervened.

The accused, Mohammad Rizvi (20), has been arrested.

BJP leaders accused the Congress of stone-pelting and threats while Rahul Gandhi called for truth and non-violence.

 

IMAGE: BJP and Congress workers clash in front of the Congress office in Patna on Friday, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

IMAGE: Police try to stop BJP workers protesting outside the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee office.

 

IMAGE: BJP workers protest outside the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee office in Patna.

 

IMAGE: Protestors vandalise a vehicle outside the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee office during the protest.

 

IMAGE: BJP and Congress workers clash in front of the Congress office in Patna.

 

IMAGE: BJP workers protest outside the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee office, here and below.

 

IMAGE: .

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: BJP-Cong workers clash over remarks against PM's mother
SEE: BJP-Cong workers clash over remarks against PM's mother
BJP files FIR over 'abuses' at PM's mother at Rahul yatra
BJP files FIR over 'abuses' at PM's mother at Rahul yatra
Man arrested for abusing Modi at Rahul's Bihar rally
Man arrested for abusing Modi at Rahul's Bihar rally
Rahul offers water, seat in jeep to injured cop
Rahul offers water, seat in jeep to injured cop
Unidentified man hugs, kisses Rahul Gandhi in Bihar
Unidentified man hugs, kisses Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Natural Ingredients For Your Hair

webstory image 2

India's Biggest Tea And Coffee Drinkers

webstory image 3

Vivo T4 Pro Now Available For ₹27,999

VIDEOS

Trikuta Hills Vanish in Mist: Heavy Rains Blanket the Region0:49

Trikuta Hills Vanish in Mist: Heavy Rains Blanket the Region

Kareena Kapoor spotted in Bandra1:12

Kareena Kapoor spotted in Bandra

Varun Dhawan offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja1:02

Varun Dhawan offers prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV