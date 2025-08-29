BJP, Congress Workers Clash In Patna

A viral video of a Congress supporter hurling abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at a Darbhanga rally sparked Bharatiya Janata Party protests that turned violent outside the Congress office in Patna.
Party workers clashed with sticks and flags, injuring several and damaging vehicles before the police intervened.
The accused, Mohammad Rizvi (20), has been arrested.
BJP leaders accused the Congress of stone-pelting and threats while Rahul Gandhi called for truth and non-violence.
