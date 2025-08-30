Rahul shown black flags during Bihar rally. He did this

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stopped his car and tried to distribute candies to protestors showing him the black-flag over the alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' earlier in Bihar's Darbhanga.

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi offers candies to the protesers during his 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Bihar. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) were protesting against Rahul when his 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' was passing through Darbhanga.

The BYJM workers showed black flags and also attempted to climb on the Congress leader's vehicle.

However, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha stopped his vehicle, gestured towards the protestors to come closer and offered candies to the workers.

A massive political row has erupted after an purported video on the social media showed the a person hurling abusive slurs against PM Modi, with BJP leaders slamming the opposition for "lowering" the political standards.

However, the opposition said that the BJP is "raising 'irrelevant' issues to distract from the crucial ones.