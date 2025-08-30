HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Rahul shown black flags during Bihar rally. He did this

Rahul shown black flags during Bihar rally. He did this

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 30, 2025 20:39 IST

x

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stopped his car and tried to distribute candies to protestors showing him the black-flag over the alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' earlier in Bihar's Darbhanga.

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi offers candies to the protesers during his 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Bihar. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) were protesting against Rahul when his 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' was passing through Darbhanga.

The BYJM workers showed black flags and also attempted to climb on the Congress leader's vehicle.

 

However, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha stopped his vehicle, gestured towards the protestors to come closer and offered candies to the workers.

A massive political row has erupted after an purported video on the social media showed the a person hurling abusive slurs against PM Modi, with BJP leaders slamming the opposition for "lowering" the political standards.

However, the opposition said that the BJP is "raising 'irrelevant' issues to distract from the crucial ones.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Rahul blows kisses to crowd shouting 'Modi, Modi'
Rahul blows kisses to crowd shouting 'Modi, Modi'
BJP workers ransack Cong headquarters in Patna, Kolkata
BJP workers ransack Cong headquarters in Patna, Kolkata
Man arrested for abusing Modi at Rahul's Bihar rally
Man arrested for abusing Modi at Rahul's Bihar rally
Nafrat ke bazaar mein ...: Rahul after meeting Danish
Nafrat ke bazaar mein ...: Rahul after meeting Danish
Unidentified man hugs, kisses Rahul Gandhi in Bihar
Unidentified man hugs, kisses Rahul Gandhi in Bihar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Leena Chandavarkar's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

8 Top Natural Ingredients For Your Hair

webstory image 3

India's Biggest Tea And Coffee Drinkers

VIDEOS

PM Modi Lands in China for SCO Summit4:32

PM Modi Lands in China for SCO Summit

Indian diaspora in Tianjin welcomes Modi ahead of high-stakes SCO meetings2:34

Indian diaspora in Tianjin welcomes Modi ahead of...

Amit Shah Visits Devendra Fadnavis' Residence for Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities1:00

Amit Shah Visits Devendra Fadnavis' Residence for Ganesh...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV