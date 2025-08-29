HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man arrested for abusing Modi at Rahul's Bihar rally

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
August 29, 2025 13:09 IST

The Bihar Police on Friday arrested the person who allegedly used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in the state, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused, identified as Mohammad Rizvi alias Raza (20), was arrested from Singhwara locality of Darbhanga town.

A case was registered against him and others on the basis of a complaint filed by the BJP's Darbhanga district president Aditya Narayan Choudhary.

 

A purported video showed a person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais raised during the yatra in Darbhanga town, from where Rahul Gandhi, her sister Priyanka Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on Wednesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss
