What Secrets Did Sumit Kumar Give Pakistan?

Prayagraj native Sumit Kumar is suspected to have passed on sensitive information related to air force operations, including details of fighter aircraft deployment, missile systems and information concerning officers and personnel.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes.. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points The accused, Sumit Kumar from Prayagraj, worked as multi-tasking staff at the strategic air base.

Investigators say he was in contact with Pakistan-based handlers since 2023.

He is suspected of leaking critical military details, including fighter aircraft deployment and missile systems.

Security breach at Chabua Air Force Station raises fresh concerns over espionage networks

A civilian identified as Sumit Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, has been arrested for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistani handlers from the strategically important Chabua Air Force Station in Assam.

Kumar was working as a multi-tasking staff member at the air base in Dibrugarh district when he was apprehended following a joint operation by intelligence agencies.

Espionage links traced back to 2023

Investigators said Kumar had been in contact with Pakistan-based operatives since 2023 and was allegedly sharing confidential information in exchange for money. Communication was reportedly carried out through covert and encrypted channels.

The case dates back to January this year, when Rajasthan intelligence officials arrested Jaisalmer resident Jhabraram. During his interrogation, Kumar's name surfaced, prompting agencies to place him under sustained surveillance before finally moving in to arrest him.

Sensitive military information allegedly leaked

Officials said Kumar is suspected to have misused his position at the air base to access and pass on sensitive information related to air force operations. This reportedly included details of fighter aircraft deployment, missile systems, and information concerning officers and personnel.

Authorities described the breach as serious, with potential implications for national security.

Joint operation uncovers wider network

Kumar's arrest was the result of a coordinated operation involving Rajasthan intelligence and IAF Intelligence units. Officials said the operation has exposed indications of a wider espionage network, and further investigation is underway to identify additional suspects and links.

Security tightened at Chabua base

Following the arrest, security measures at the Chabua Air Force Station have been significantly enhanced. Access controls, personnel monitoring, and internal protocols are being reviewed to prevent similar breaches in the future.

Kumar is currently being interrogated, and agencies have not ruled out further arrests as they work to dismantle the suspected espionage network.

A thorough investigation is underway, with officials maintaining heightened vigilance over potential security threats.

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