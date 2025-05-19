Vlogger, Security Guard, Student...

Security agencies have identified 11 Indians who spied for Pakistan. Look at what they did for a living.

Jyoti Malhotra

A YouTuber and travel vlogger, Jyoti has been accused of passing sensitive information to Pakistan.

"She used to visit Pakistan and other places to shoot videos for YouTube. If she has some friends there, can't she call them?" her father Harish Malhotra asked ANI.

Devendra Singh Dhillon

The 25-year-old resident of Mastgarh Cheeka village in Kaithal, Haryana, was arrested for allegedly passing on information to the Pakistan army during the recent conflict.

He was arrested from Kaithal on May 12 for uploading photographs of weapons on his Facebook account. During questioning, it emerged that he traveled to Pakistan in November 2024 via the Kartarpur Corridor.

Armaan

The Haryana police accused the 26-year-old Nuh resident of sharing information about the army with a staffer at the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi. The staffer has been expelled from India.

Shahzad

The Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorism squad arrested Shahzad, suspected to be a Pakistani spy, from Tanda town in UP's Rampur district on Sunday.

Accused of working for the ISI, he allegedly smuggled cosmetics, clothes, spices and other goods illegally across the India-Pakistan border.

Guzala and Yameen

The Punjab police arrested two women, Guzala and Yameen Mohamad, residents of Malerkotla district, for their alleged involvement in espionage.

The police alleged that the women were passing on sensitive information to the afore-mentioned official posted at the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi who has since been expelled from India.

Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih

On May 4, the Masihs have been charged with leaking sensitive information and photographs of army cantonments and air bases in and around Amritsar to Pakistani intelligence.

Noman Ilahi

The police say the security guard from Panipat, Haryana, was in direct contact with Iqbal Kana, an ISI operative based in Pakistan.

A Tribune newspaper report (external link), quoting police sources, said Noman would earn Rs 5,000 for every photograph that he passed on to his Pakistani handlers.

Muhammad Murtaza Ali

Arrested by the Gujarat police in Jalandhar.

The police reportedly seized four mobile phones and three SIM cards from him.

Ali was staying in a rented house in Jalandhar's Gandhi Nagar area and carried out espionage for Pakistan, the police stated.

Pathan Khan

The Jaisalmer resident was arrested for allegedly spying for the ISI.

Khan had visited Pakistan in 2013 when he came into contact with Pakistan intelligence officers.