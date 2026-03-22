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Air Force Employee Held for Alleged Espionage with Pakistani Intelligence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 22, 2026 22:07 IST

An Indian Air Force employee has been arrested for allegedly spying and leaking sensitive information to Pakistani handlers, raising concerns about national security.

Key Points

  • An Indian Air Force employee in Assam was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistani intelligence.
  • The accused, Sumit Kumar, is suspected of sharing sensitive Air Force information for money since 2023.
  • Kumar allegedly shared details about fighter aircraft locations, missile systems, and personnel information.
  • The arrest followed an investigation that began with a suspect in Jaisalmer and involved Rajasthan and Air Force Intelligence.
  • A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act, and further investigation is underway.

A civilian employee posted at an Indian Air Force station in Assam has been arrested for allegedly spying and sharing sensitive information with Pakistani handlers, Rajasthan Intelligence said on Sunday.

Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Prafull Kumar said the accused was arrested in a joint operation by Rajasthan Intelligence and Air Force Intelligence.

 

Investigation began with the arrest of a suspect from Jaisalmer in January 2026, which led to the identification of Sumit Kumar (36), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, currently posted as a multi-tasking staff (MTS) at the Air Force Station in Chabua, Dibrugarh.

Details of the Espionage

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had been in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives since 2023 and was allegedly sharing confidential information in exchange for money, officials said.

The accused is suspected of having collected and passed on sensitive details related to Air Force installations, including locations of fighter aircraft, missile systems and personnel-related information, through social media platforms.

He was brought to Jaipur for questioning at a central interrogation facility, where multiple agencies jointly interrogated him, officials said.

Legal Proceedings

A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway to uncover the wider espionage network, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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