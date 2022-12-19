What Puja Is Nirmalaji Performing?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the 48th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council in New Delhi on Saturday.

The FM then flew to Chennai on Sunday to inaugurate Nandavanam, the central revenue quarters of the Central Board of Direct Taxes and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs at Anna Nagar in Chennai.

She also laid the foundation stone for Vaigai, a new office complex at Customs House in the city.

Glimpses of Nirmalaji's busy weekend schedule.

IMAGE: The finance minister performs the bhoomi puja for Vaigai, the new office complex at Customs House in Chennai, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, here, below, below and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: On Saturday, she chaired the 48th meeting of the GST Council via virtual mode in New Delhi.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com