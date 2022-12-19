What Puja Is Nirmalaji Performing?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the 48th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council in New Delhi on Saturday.
The FM then flew to Chennai on Sunday to inaugurate Nandavanam, the central revenue quarters of the Central Board of Direct Taxes and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs at Anna Nagar in Chennai.
She also laid the foundation stone for Vaigai, a new office complex at Customs House in the city.
Glimpses of Nirmalaji's busy weekend schedule.
