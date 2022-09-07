News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Growth remains a priority for Modi govt: Sitharaman

Growth remains a priority for Modi govt: Sitharaman

Source: PTI
September 07, 2022 13:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the country's economic growth remains a priority for the government, as inflation has come down to a manageable level.

Sitharaman

Photograph: ANI Photo

Job creation and equitable distribution of wealth remain the other focus areas, she said at India Ideas Summit.

"Some of course are red-lettered (priorities), some may not be. Red-lettered ones would of course be jobs, equitable wealth distribution and making sure India is moving on the path of growth.

 

"In that sense inflation is not red-lettered. I hope it doesn't surprise many of you.

"We have shown that in the past couple of months that we were able to bring it to a manageable level," she said at the event.

According to official data, retail inflation softened to 6.71 per cent in July due to moderation in food prices but remained above the Reserve Bank's comfort level of 6 per cent for the seventh consecutive month.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was at 7.01 per cent in June and 5.59 per cent in July 2021.

It was above 7 per cent from April to June this fiscal.

She exuded confidence that the Reserve Bank would manage the volatility emerging from aggressive rate hike stance by the US Fed and the European Central Bank.

Talking about fiscal management during the COVID-19 period, she said, India with a targeted fiscal policy managed through a challenging time without printing money.

Referring to the global energy crisis triggered by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, she said, uncertainty over availability of crude, natural gas continues.

She also urged for deepening of ties between India and the US in all respects including on payment technology.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Factors that are hurting India's exports
Factors that are hurting India's exports
Global woes won't derail India growth story: Moody's
Global woes won't derail India growth story: Moody's
Online pharmacy platform Tata 1mg turns unicorn
Online pharmacy platform Tata 1mg turns unicorn
Rain ravaged Bengaluru slowly returns to normalcy
Rain ravaged Bengaluru slowly returns to normalcy
US Open PIX: Khachanov topples Kyrgios; Gauff ousted
US Open PIX: Khachanov topples Kyrgios; Gauff ousted
Why is Janhvi Kapoor So Busy?
Why is Janhvi Kapoor So Busy?
Nitish in Delhi, Tejashwi goes on midnight checks
Nitish in Delhi, Tejashwi goes on midnight checks

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Kerala may see all-time high liquor sales this Onam

Kerala may see all-time high liquor sales this Onam

India keen to take intl trade to $2 trn by '30: Goyal

India keen to take intl trade to $2 trn by '30: Goyal

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances