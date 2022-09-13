News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sitharaman compares India Inc to 'Hanuman'

Sitharaman compares India Inc to 'Hanuman'

Source: PTI
September 13, 2022 20:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday sought to know from industry what is holding it back from investing in manufacturing, even though foreign investors show confidence in India.

Sitharaman

Photograph: ANI Photo

Drawing parallel between India Inc and mythological character 'Hanuman', Sitharaman said the government is willing to engage with the industry and take policy action.

“This is the time for India… We cannot miss the bus,” she added.

 

She said the government has brought in production linked incentive scheme, cut tax rates to encourage the domestic industry to invest in manufacturing.

“No policy can be end in itself.. it keeps evolving as we go on.

"That applies even to industries that have come in the sunrise sector for which we have given policy support through an incentive.

“I would equally want to know from the Indian industry why is it that they are hesitant  (to invest)…. We will do everything to get the industry come and invest here..(but) I want to hear from India Inc what's stopping you?,” she said.

Speaking at the Mindmine Summit, the minister said countries and industries abroad think India is the place to be in now and this is reflected in FDI and FPI inflows and confidence among stock market investors.

“Is it like Hanuman? You don't believe in your own capacity, in your own strength and there got to be someone standing next to you and say you are Hanuman, do it?

"Who is that person going to tell Hanuman? It can't certainly be the government," Sitharaman added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Many countries interested in bilateral rupee trade: FM
Many countries interested in bilateral rupee trade: FM
Infy shoots off stern missive to staff on moonlighting
Infy shoots off stern missive to staff on moonlighting
How gold is being imported under the guise of platinum
How gold is being imported under the guise of platinum
Many countries interested in bilateral rupee trade: FM
Many countries interested in bilateral rupee trade: FM
Ishran Jahan probe officer sacked, HC stays order
Ishran Jahan probe officer sacked, HC stays order
Right to fight election not a fundamental right: SC
Right to fight election not a fundamental right: SC
Renuka Singh leaps five places in T20I rankings
Renuka Singh leaps five places in T20I rankings

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Do you need to pay advance tax? Click here to find out

Do you need to pay advance tax? Click here to find out

China's zero-Covid move could hit India

China's zero-Covid move could hit India

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances