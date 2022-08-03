News
The Many Moods Of Nirmala Sitharaman

The Many Moods Of Nirmala Sitharaman

By Rediff News Bureau
August 03, 2022 11:19 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who turns 63 on August 16, cites travel, trekking, music and cooking as her interests.

One is not sure if Nirmalaji, like many South Indian girls, learnt Bharata Natyam when she was growing up, but she is perhaps the most animated minister when she speaks in the House, even more than a colleague who first became famous as a television actress.

Take a look at Nirmalaji's expressions when she spoke in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, August 2, 2022:

 

All photographs: SansadTV/ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
