What Next For Sri Lanka?

Sri Lankans celebrated Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation as president, but they will understandably be concerned about the outcome of Wednesday's presidential election.
With parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena monitoring proceedings on July 20, MPs will vote for one of four candidates: Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sajith Premadasa, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka and Dullas Alahapperuma.
The new president will serve the 24 months left in Gotabaya's term before Sri Lankans elect a new president.
IMAGE: Military personnel in ceremonial uniform lowers the national flag at the Galle Face Green in Colombo, July 17, 2022. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images
IMAGE: A soldier stands next to the Sri Lankan lion symbol at the Galle Face Green in Colombo, July 17, 2022. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images
IMAGE: Protestors sit outside their tents at the protest village in Colombo, July 17, 2022. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images
IMAGE: Headbands with 'Ranil Go Home' written on it are sold at the protest village, July 17, 2022.
After the Rajapaksas left office, Sri Lankan anger has been directed at Ranil Wickremesinghe, who served as prime minister since May 2022. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images
IMAGE: Security personel in a boat patrol the lake outside the parliament building, July 16, 2022. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
IMAGE: A soldier stands guard on the embankment opposite the parliament building, July 16, 2022. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
IMAGE: A man sweeps the road to the president's official residence after Speaker Abeywardena announced Gotabaya's resignation, July 15, 2022. Don't miss the graffiti on the wall. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte
IMAGE: A Catholic nun jumps over the boundary wall at the presidential secretariat, July 15, 2022.
Protestors vacated government offices soon after Gotabaya quit, but cleared it beforehand of rubbish and debris that the flood of visitors had left behind. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
IMAGE: Demonstrators offer milk rice to a police officer who refuses to accept it as they celebrate Gotabaya's resignation outside the presidential secretariat, July 15, 2022. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
IMAGE: Soldiers refuse the celebratory milk rice demonstrators offer them, July 15, 2022. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
IMAGE: Police officers check the bedroom at the president's official residence for damage after demonstrators vacated it, July 15, 2022. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
IMAGE: A police officer looks under the bed to ensure it is fit for use by the next president. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
IMAGE: A police officer marks a number on a damaged window during their checks at the president's residence. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
