What Next For Sri Lanka?

Sri Lankans celebrated Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation as president, but they will understandably be concerned about the outcome of Wednesday's presidential election.

With parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena monitoring proceedings on July 20, MPs will vote for one of four candidates: Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sajith Premadasa, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka and Dullas Alahapperuma.

The new president will serve the 24 months left in Gotabaya's term before Sri Lankans elect a new president.

IMAGE: Military personnel in ceremonial uniform lowers the national flag at the Galle Face Green in Colombo, July 17, 2022. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

IMAGE: A soldier stands next to the Sri Lankan lion symbol at the Galle Face Green in Colombo, July 17, 2022. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

IMAGE: Protestors sit outside their tents at the protest village in Colombo, July 17, 2022. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

IMAGE: Headbands with 'Ranil Go Home' written on it are sold at the protest village, July 17, 2022.

After the Rajapaksas left office, Sri Lankan anger has been directed at Ranil Wickremesinghe, who served as prime minister since May 2022. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

IMAGE: Security personel in a boat patrol the lake outside the parliament building, July 16, 2022. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A soldier stands guard on the embankment opposite the parliament building, July 16, 2022. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters