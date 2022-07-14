News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Beware, The Wrath Of The People!

Beware, The Wrath Of The People!

By Rediff News Bureau
July 14, 2022 13:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, speaker of the Sri Lankan parliament, awaits Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation as president, he has appointed Ranil Wickremesinghe, the current prime minister, as interim president.

Abeywardena's decision has not gone down with protesters who defied tear gas and water cannons to storm the prime minister's office.

Scenes from another turbulent day in Colombo:

 

IMAGE: Demonstrators celebrate after they entered Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe's office in Colombo during a protest demanding his resignation. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Demonstrators seen in tear gas fumes outside Wickremesinghe's office. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People rest inside the president's house. Gotabaya Rajapaksa had fled Colombo for the Maldives on Tuesday night. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Demonstrators carry an injured person during a clash outside Wickremesinghe's office. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Another protestor wounded in clashes with the police. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Demonstrators celebrate in Wickremesinghe's office. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Demonstrators wait to enter Wickremesinghe's office. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A protestor throws back a tear gas canister fired by army personnel during the protest seeking Wickremesinghe's ouster. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Military personnel in gas masks stand guard during the protest. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A protestor wearing a gas mask runs to hurl a tear gas canister fired by army personnel. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A protestor wearing swimming goggles shouts slogans during the protest. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The protests seem unlikely to end until the people's anger and grievances with the leaders who have brought Sri Lanka to economic ruin are redressed. Photograph: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Rajapaksa Flees, But Protests Continue
Rajapaksa Flees, But Protests Continue
Playing Carrom In Sri Lankan PM's Home
Playing Carrom In Sri Lankan PM's Home
Meet Sri Lanka's New 'Wildlife Minister'
Meet Sri Lanka's New 'Wildlife Minister'
Wholesale price-based inflation eases to 15.18% in Jun
Wholesale price-based inflation eases to 15.18% in Jun
Monsoon Recipe: Crispy Egg Kebabs
Monsoon Recipe: Crispy Egg Kebabs
Rupee just a whisker away from 80/dollar
Rupee just a whisker away from 80/dollar
Uddhav faction MLAs, MPs to skip Murmu meet
Uddhav faction MLAs, MPs to skip Murmu meet
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'No one knows who is going to be in charge'

'No one knows who is going to be in charge'

'It was not a mob. It was a revolution'

'It was not a mob. It was a revolution'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances