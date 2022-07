Demonstrators continue to protest outside the office of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the day the veteran leader was appointed acting president by the speaker of the island's parliament.

IMAGE: Demonstrators gather outside Wickremesinghe's office. All photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Security personnel push a man away as demonstrators gather.

IMAGE: Demonstrators carry a gate to the premises.

IMAGE: Demonstrators stand on the wall of Wickremesinghe's office.

IMAGE: Demonstrators shout slogans as they stand on the wall of Wickremesinghe's office.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com