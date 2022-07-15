News
Rediff.com  » News » Colombo Celebrates As Rajapaksa Quits

Colombo Celebrates As Rajapaksa Quits

By Rediff News Bureau
Last updated on: July 15, 2022 09:21 IST
After Gotabaya Rajapaksa e-mailed his promised letter of resignation as Sri Lanka's president shortly after arriving in Singapore, Sri Lankans celebrated on the streets of Colombo late on Thursday, July 14, 2022, night.

The protesters also announced their decision to vacate government buildings like the president and prime minister's offices and homes which they had occupied since last Friday, July 8, 2022.

 

All photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Protestors adjusts the furniture inside Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office as they prepare to vacate the premises.

 

IMAGE: One final selfie before the protestors leave Wickremesinghe's office.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
