Rediff.com  » News » 'What India needs today is a bomb': Lalit Jha's posts under scanner

'What India needs today is a bomb': Lalit Jha's posts under scanner

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 16, 2023 18:17 IST
The special cell of Delhi Police said it was keeping a close eye on the social media posts of Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind of the Parliament security breach.

Some posts of Lalit, one of which states, "What India needs is a bomb", are under the lens, the special cell said.

Sources in Delhi Police said Lalit posted the "What India needs is a bomb" remark on his social media handle on October 26, weeks before the Parliament security breach on December 13.

"What India needs today is a bomb. It needs a strong voice against tyranny, injustice and anarchy," he posted in Bengali.

In another post, dated November 5, Lalit wrote that whoever talks about livelihood and rights, regardless of who he is, is labelled a 'communist'.

Lalit Jha's social media are full of similar inflammatory posts, according to the special cell which is investigating his social media links.

 

The special cell said it was also probing whom Lalit was in touch with on social media, adding that it was also investigating if the alleged security breach mastermind was speaking to others on social media and, if so, what was said.

The special cell said it had reasons to believe that Lalit would mislead people with the help of social media.

Further, according to sources in Delhi Police, Lalit has been 'misleading' the investigators since being arrested after a manhunt.

The special cell has also written to the telecom service provider, seeking information about Lalit and the other four accused persons.

The team is conducting an on-ground verification of the leads that they have received from Lalit, sources in Delhi Police said.

Further, according to sources, most of what has so far been elicited from the accused mastermind has turned out to be 'just words' aimed at misleading the investigators.

Earlier, Delhi Police sources revealed that Lalit destroyed five mobile phones before coming to Delhi.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
