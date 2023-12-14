'Parl breach accused Lalit Jha kept his details shady'

NGO founder Milaksha Aich who was sent a video of the Parliament security breach by the accused Lalit Jha, who is currently absconding, has said that Jha never mentioned his whereabouts to him adding that the accused always kept his details shady.

IMAGE: Security personnel enter the new Parliament building with a sniffer dog after a major security breach during the winter session in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

In a telephonic conversation with ANI, Nilaksha Aich who runs an NGO working on tribal education in West Bengal's Purulia district said that accused Lalit Jha was a member of her organisation.

"It was around 12:50 yesterday, he asked me to see the media coverage. I did not know anything as such as I was attending college at that time. After I returned home I saw the whole coverage. He asked me to keep the video with me. He is not a close friend of mine, I have an NGO of mine that works with tribal development. He was a member of an organisation. I came across him in April," Aich said.

Asked about the accused behaviour's pattern, Aich said," He never said anything about anything himself to me. He has always kept his details shady. He never mentioned his whereabouts who are in his family or not. I have not seen him being violent personally."

A case has been registered against the accused under multiple relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the Parliament Security breach incident, police said on Thursday.

A case under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespassing), Section 153 (want only giving provocation with an intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from the discharge of his duty) of IPC.

"Under UAPA, cases have been registered under sections 16 and 18 at Parliament Street Police Station. The case is being transferred to the Special Cell for further investigations," police said.

Police sources informed that the the absconding accused in the Parliament security breach case, Lalit Jha also sent a video of the incident to his NGO partner after the four accused committed the act.

So far, four people have been arrested in the case. Police informed that two people, one identified as Vicky and his wife are being interrogated.

The accused identified as Lalit Jha is absconding.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, a major security breach occurred when two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour.

The two men jumped into the House from the visitors' gallery, holding canisters in their hands. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.