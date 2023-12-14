Role of 2 outfits being probed in Parliament security breach

Four persons arrested in connection with the security breach in Parliament have been charged under the anti-terror law UAPA besides sections of the Indian Penal Code, police sources said on Thursday as security agencies were on the hunt to nab the alleged mastermind.

IMAGE: Amol Shinde, one of the men protesting with colour smoke, being detained by the police outside Parliament, New Delhi, December 13, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

During interrogation, it was revealed by the accused that they wanted to enact revolutionary Bhagat Singh's action of throwing bombs inside the Central Assembly during British rule in India, the sources said.

The police said the accused had planned to throw pamphlets in Parliament after using the smoke bombs, adding that they had also bought tricolours.

The case was registered against the four -- Sagar Sharma (26), Manoranjan D (34), Amol Shinde (25) and Neelam Devi (37) -- under UAPA sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy, etc.) and IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) at the Parliament Street police station, police sources said.

While the police are also questioning Gurugram resident Vishal Sharma and his wife as the four arrested accused stayed at Sharma's residence on Tuesday night, suspected key conspirator Lalit Jha is on the run.

Offences punishable under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act are non-bailable. An official said the security agencies have not found connections with any terror group so far.

The four were associated with a social media page named 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club'.

"So far, all the four accused claimed to have been self motivated and they were planning and executing the whole incident on their own," a senior officer said.

Police sources said that the scope of the probe was expanded with the role of a few more people suspected for Wednesday's security breach.

The Delhi police special cell has contacted Neelaksh Aish, founder of an NGO, to get further lead about suspected key conspirator Lalit Jha who is stated to be the part of a Kolkata-based NGO.

Soon after the security breach incident, Jha recorded a video of Neelam and Amol shouting slogans and releasing yellow coloured smoke from canisters outside the Parliament building and sent it to Aish, the police said.

Several teams of Delhi police special cell were trying to nab Jha as sleuths believe that he might be among the key conspirator. A team of Delhi police is already in Kolkata.

On Thursday, all the four arrested were remanded in seven days police custody by a city court.

As they were being produced before a Patiala house court on Thursday, reporters asked them on whose directions they enacted the security breach, Manoranjan replied "No one".

During the arguments, the prosecution accused the four of indulging in an act of terrorism and said they tried to incite fear. "It was a well-planned attack on Parliament," the police said.

The prosecution said their custodial interrogation was necessary to unravel the actual motive behind the incident and find out if some other people were also involved.

They hid (smoke) canister in their shoes," police told the court, adding that special shoes were made in Lucknow which needs to be probed.

"They need to be taken to Mumbai, Mysore and Lucknow for probe," the court was told.

Meanwhile Vicky was questioned again Thursday but later allowed to go in the evening, said an officer, adding "he may be called again for further questioning."

Sharma and his wife have not been given a clean chit so far, police sources said.

In a major security breach, Sagar and Manoranjan on Wednesday afternoon, jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released coloured smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, Amol and Neelam sprayed coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "taanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

Names of two organisations have also emerged in the investigation of the Special Cell and their roles are being examined, a senior official said, adding all the accused are giving same answers to the investigation team.

Lalit, Sagar and Maoranjan had about a year ago met in Mysuru where they made a plan to barge into Parliament. They later added Neelam and Amol into the plan.

Lalit took the lead and instructed Manoranjan to do a recce of all entry points of the Parliament during the Monsoon Session, the official said.

"In July, Manoranjan came to Delhi and went inside Parliament on a visitor pass issued on the name of an MP. There, he got to know that the frisking of shoes does not happen," the official said.

Lalit's last location was traced in Neemrana on the Rajasthan-Haryana border.

Stringent measures were put in place in and around the building on Thursday, with police and the Parliament security staff thoroughly checking the credentials of those entering the complex.