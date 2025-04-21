What Happens After The Pope Dies?

Pope Francis shaped the Church he led. And in death, his reforms shape his farewell.

IMAGE: Pope Francis speaks with new Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad during a consistory ceremony to elevate Roman Catholic prelates to the rank of cardinal in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, December 7, 2024. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

The death of a Pope sets in motion a series of solemn, sacred rituals -- meticulously crafted over centuries but recently reshaped by none other than Pope Francis himself. These rites, rooted in deep tradition yet gently revised for a modern era, guide the Church from mourning to transition.

Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025, had quietly rewritten parts of this ancient playbook last year. His changes were aimed at paring back the grandeur of papal funerals, reinforcing his identity not as a worldly figure of power, but as a humble bishop, a servant of Christ.

The simplified rites are now codified in a revised version of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis, the formal book of funeral ceremonies for Roman pontiffs. Pope Francis' vision of a humbler, pastorally focused Church is evident throughout.

Why Pope Francis Changed the Rites

IMAGE: Pope Francis appears in public for the first time, here and below, after recovering from a serious illness. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

For more than two decades, no pope had revised the funeral rites. That changed in the wake of the death of Benedict XVI in 2022 -- the first pontiff in six centuries to retire.

Pope Benedict's unique status exposed procedural gaps and raised new questions. Not long after, Pope Francis began working closely with Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the Vatican's master of liturgical ceremonies, to overhaul the rituals altogether.

Ravelli explained that the reforms were designed to underline that a pope's funeral should reflect the death of a shepherd, not a head of State. Pope Francis wanted the rites to speak of faith and simplicity, not authority and grandeur.

Step One: The Confirmation of Death

Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

The process begins quietly in the pope's personal quarters -- Pope Francis lived in a modest suite at the Santa Marta residence rather than the Apostolic Palace. Upon his death, a Vatican doctor certifies the cause, and the body is dressed in white.

In a break from previous tradition, the formal declaration of death takes place in the chapel of Santa Marta.

The Vatican's camerlengo -- Cardinal Kevin Farrell, a trusted aide of PopeFrancis -- presides over the ceremony. Unlike the past, where three nested coffins were used, Pope Francis's reforms permit a simpler wooden coffin, lined with zinc. The body is vested in red liturgical garments, along with a miter and pallium, and a Paschal candle is placed nearby.

The camerlengo then drafts the official notice of death, attaching the medical certificate. Only then is the body prepared for public veneration.

Step Two: Arrival at St Peter's

Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

When the pope's body is transferred to St Peter's Basilica, the faithful line up to pay their respects. The procession begins with the chanting of the Litany of Saints. Another notable change: instead of resting on a raised bier, the coffin is now placed directly before the pews, at ground level -- visibly closer to the people.

This symbolic lowering underscores Pope Francis' lifelong commitment to a Church that walks with the poor and marginalised, not above them.

Step Three: Sealing the Coffin

Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

On the eve of the funeral, the coffin is sealed in a ritual attended by senior cardinals. A white cloth is laid gently over the pope's face.

Inside the coffin are placed coins minted during his papacy and a 'rogito' -- a one-page official account of his life and pontificate, read aloud and then rolled into a metal cylinder.

The sealed coffin bears Pope Francis' papal coat of arms, the same one he adopted when he was archbishop of Buenos Aires. Its Latin motto, Miserando atque eligendo (Having had mercy, he called him), reflects the mercy-driven spirituality that defined his ministry.

Funeral and Final Resting Place

IMAGE: Pope Francis meets with personnel from the Gemelli hospital and Vatican medical staff. Photograph: Vatican Media/Handout/Reuters

The funeral itself is usually presided over by the dean of the College of Cardinals, currently Cardinal Giovanni Battista. If the dean is unable, the vice-dean or another senior cardinal takes his place. Pope Francis had extended both their terms earlier this year, hinting at preparations already underway.

A significant change Francis made is in his choice of burial site. Breaking from tradition, he requested not to be interred beneath St Peter's Basilica. Instead, he will be buried at the Basilica of St Mary Major -- a beloved sanctuary to him, home to the icon of the Virgin Mary known as Salus Populi Romani. After every foreign trip, Pope Francis would visit this shrine to offer thanks.

After the Burial

With the interment complete, the Church enters nine official days of mourning, the novemdiales. These days of prayer and remembrance precede the next major phase: The conclave to elect a new pope.