Home  » News » Pope Francis Makes First Public Appearance

Pope Francis Makes First Public Appearance

March 24, 2025 12:30 IST

Pope Francis made his first public appearance in five weeks, on the day of his discharge from the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

 

IMAGE: Pope Francis waves as he leaves the Gemelli Hospital. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pope Francis makes his first public appearance in five weeks. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People watch Pope Francis during his public appearanceon a big screen in St Peter's Square, at the Vatican. Photograph: Matteo Minnella/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Nuns applaud Pope Francis' appearance after the pontiff's worrying hospitalisaton. Photograph: Ciro de Luca/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Nuns watch their phones during Pope Francis' public appearance. Photograph: Matteo Minnella/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pope Francis gestures during his first public appearance. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pope Francis sits in a car after making his first public appearance. Photograph: Matteo Minnella/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Faithful leave after watching Pope Francis make his public appearance. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A day earlier Buddhist monks from the Walk for World Peace group collected food, ahead of Pope Francis' first public appearance, in St Peter's Square. Photograph: Ciro de Luca/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People gather near the statue of the late Pope John Paul II, ahead of Pope Francis' public appearance, in Rome, March 23, 2025. Photographs: Remo Casilli/Reuters

 

 

WATCH: Pope Francis makes his first public appearance since HIS hospitalisation. Video: ANI

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com. Video curated by Shailajanand Mishra/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

