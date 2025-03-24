Pope Francis Makes First Public Appearance

Pope Francis made his first public appearance in five weeks, on the day of his discharge from the Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

IMAGE: Pope Francis waves as he leaves the Gemelli Hospital. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

IMAGE: Pope Francis makes his first public appearance in five weeks. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

IMAGE: People watch Pope Francis during his public appearanceon a big screen in St Peter's Square, at the Vatican. Photograph: Matteo Minnella/Reuters

IMAGE: Nuns applaud Pope Francis' appearance after the pontiff's worrying hospitalisaton. Photograph: Ciro de Luca/Reuters

IMAGE: Nuns watch their phones during Pope Francis' public appearance. Photograph: Matteo Minnella/Reuters

IMAGE: Pope Francis gestures during his first public appearance. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

IMAGE: Pope Francis sits in a car after making his first public appearance. Photograph: Matteo Minnella/Reuters

IMAGE: Faithful leave after watching Pope Francis make his public appearance. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

IMAGE: A day earlier Buddhist monks from the Walk for World Peace group collected food, ahead of Pope Francis' first public appearance, in St Peter's Square. Photograph: Ciro de Luca/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather near the statue of the late Pope John Paul II, ahead of Pope Francis' public appearance, in Rome, March 23, 2025. Photographs: Remo Casilli/Reuters

WATCH: Pope Francis makes his first public appearance since HIS hospitalisation. Video: ANI

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com. Video curated by Shailajanand Mishra/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com