IMAGE: Pope Francis appears in public for the first time, here and below, after recovering from a serious illness. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

Glimpses of Pope Francis when he appeared for the first time, April 6, 2025, since his return to the Vatican after spending 38 days at the Gemelli hospital in Rome, recovering from a serious lung illness.

The Pope passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, according to a statement from the Vatican.

IMAGE: Pope Francis meets with personnel from the Gemelli hospital and Vatican medical staff. Photograph: Vatican Media/Handout/Reuters

