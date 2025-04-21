HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pope Returns With Message Of Hope

REDIFF NEWS
April 21, 2025 12:21 IST

Pope Francis made a surprise appearance on Easter Sunday, riding through St Peter's Square in the popemobile and greeting crowds just weeks after a serious bout of pneumonia.

Though he did not lead the Easter Mass, he delivered a traditional peace message from the balcony, calling for an end to wars in Ukraine, Gaza, Congo and Myanmar.

His voice was stronger than in recent weeks, though he continues to recover with reduced public activity.

He also briefly met US Vice President J D Vance -- who converted to Catholicism in 2019 -- for Easter greetings.

IMAGE: Pope Francis speaks from a balcony on the day of the Urbi et Orbi (to the city and to the world) message at St Peter's Square, on Easter Sunday, in the Vatican, April 20, 2025. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pope Francis meets with US Vice President J D Vance on Easter Sunday at the Vatican, April 20, 2025. Photograph: Vatican Media/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Pope take a ride in the popemobile in St Peter's Square. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Catholics and tourists greet Pope Francis as he travels in the popemobile on Easter Sunday. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
