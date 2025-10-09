HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What happened on Monday...: CJI breaks silence on shoe attack

October 09, 2025 15:56 IST

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Thursday said he and Justice K Vinod Chandran were shocked when a lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe at him on October 6, but the issue is a "forgotten chapter."

IMAGE: CJI Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

In an unprecedented and shocking incident, a 71-year-old lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, took his shoe in his hand and tried to hurl it at the CJI on Monday.

The act elicited all-around condemnation.

 

The CJI made the observation during the hearing of a batch of pleas seeking review and modification of the Vanashakti judgement, which had prohibited the central government from granting retrospective or ex post facto environmental clearances to projects found violating environmental norms.

"My learned brother (Justice Chandran) and I were very shocked with what happened on Monday; for us it is a forgotten chapter," the CJI said on the shoe attack.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, who is sharing the bench, differed with the course of action adopted against the errant lawyer, and said, "I have my own views on this, he is the CJI, it is not a matter of joke!"

Justice Bhuyan said the attack was "an affront to the Supreme Court" and due action should have been taken.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta termed the act unpardonable.

The top law officer hailed the CJI for his magnanimity and "majesty."

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was there in the court, asked senior lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan to proceed with the matter and not to discuss the shocking episode any further.

"For us it is a forgotten chapter," the CJI reiterated and proceeded with the hearing.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
