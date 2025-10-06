HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI, shouts 'Sanatan ka apman...'

Lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI, shouts 'Sanatan ka apman...'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 06, 2025 13:42 IST

A lawyer allegedly tried to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai during proceedings in the Supreme Court on Monday, according to lawyers.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred when a Bench led by the CJI was hearing the mentioning of cases by lawyers.

The lawyer approached the dais, removed his shoe, and tried to throw it towards the judge.

 

Alert security personnel present inside the courtroom immediately intervened and prevented the attack. The lawyer was swiftly escorted out of the court premises.

As he was being taken away, the lawyer was heard shouting, 'Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge (We will not tolerate insult of Sanatan Dharma)'.

The CJI remained composed and urged lawyers present in the courtroom to continue with their arguments.

"Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," the Chief Justice remarked.

The apex court's security unit has initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Further details about the lawyer and possible motives are awaited.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
