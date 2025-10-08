HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » BJP leader apologises for praising lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI

BJP leader apologises for praising lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: October 08, 2025 16:32 IST

x

Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bhaskar Rao has admired advocate Rakesh Kishore, who had attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai.

IMAGE: Suspended Advocate Rakesh Kishore. Photograph: ANI on X

As his post drew sharp reaction, Rao apologised. "Even if it is legally & terribly wrong, I admire your courage, at your age, to take a stand and live by it, irrespective of consequences," Rao said on Tuesday in a post on 'X'.

The post enraged many 'X' users. Expressing shock, Nitin Seshadri said, "Sir I didn't expect this from you. Wasn't this similar to the language used to defend Nathuram Godse & Narayan Apte in their trials?"

 

One user tagged the Bengaluru police saying, "@BlrCityPolice, you need to act upon this tweet!" Rao later apologised in a subsequent social media post on Wednesday.

"My reaction was one of aghast and shock that a person, despite being so highly educated, aged and experienced such an action knowing fully the consequences of a terribly and legally wrong act. I have not insulted the Supreme Court, nor Chief Justice or any Community. If my tweet has angered or hurt, I am sorry," the retired IPS officer said.

Rao had unsuccessfully contested the assembly election from Chamarajpet and lost to B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, who is now the Housing Minister in Karnataka.

In a shocking breach of decorum, the 71-year-old lawyer allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI Gavai during court proceedings on Monday.

"Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," the CJI, who remained unfazed during the incident, told lawyers and continued hearing the mentioning of cases.

According to lawyers, the incident occurred when a bench comprising the CJI and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing the mentioning of cases by lawyers.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Modi speaks to CJI, says attack 'angered every Indian'
Modi speaks to CJI, says attack 'angered every Indian'
No regrets, support Yogi: Lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI
No regrets, support Yogi: Lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI
Lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI; cops quiz him for 3 hrs
Lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI; cops quiz him for 3 hrs
Trouble for lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI
Trouble for lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI
Facing criticism, CJI says he respects all religions
Facing criticism, CJI says he respects all religions

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Rare S D Burman-Lata Mangeshkar Songs

webstory image 2

When Indian Art Went Crore Crazy

webstory image 3

Mumbai Joins Twin-Airport Cities

VIDEOS

IAF chief AP Singh inspects parade at Hindon Air Base3:37

IAF chief AP Singh inspects parade at Hindon Air Base

IAF honors Op Sindoor heroes, confers gallantry medal26:09

IAF honors Op Sindoor heroes, confers gallantry medal

Sana Khan Spotted with Husband Outside Hospital0:46

Sana Khan Spotted with Husband Outside Hospital

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO