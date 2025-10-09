HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Grave misconduct': CJI attacker's bar membership terminated

'Grave misconduct': CJI attacker's bar membership terminated

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: October 09, 2025 12:57 IST

x

The Supreme Court Bar Association on Thursday terminated with immediate effect membership of lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai inside the courtroom, after finding him guilty of “grave misconduct”.

IMAGE: Lawyer Rakesh Kishore threw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai inside the courtroom. Photograph: ANI video grab

In a shocking security breach, Kishore (71) attempted to hurl a shoe towards the CJI and was heard shouting Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma).

The Bar Council of India suspended Kumar's bar licence with immediate effect.

 

The SCBA said Kishore's “reprehensible, disorderly and intemperate behaviour” amounted to “a direct assault on judicial independence” and “a serious breach of professional ethics, decorum and the dignity of the Supreme Court.

"The Executive Committee finds that the said conduct amounts to a direct assault on judicial independence, the sanctity of courtroom proceedings, and the longstanding relationship of mutual respect and trust between the Bar and the Bench.

"The Executive Committee, having duly deliberated upon the incident and the gravity of such misconduct, is of the considered view that continuation of Mr. Rakesh Kishore as a temporary member of the SCBA would be wholly inconsistent with the dignity and discipline expected of the members of this Association," the SCBA resolution said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Trouble for lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI
Trouble for lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI
No regrets, support Yogi: Lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI
No regrets, support Yogi: Lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI
BJP leader apologises for praising 'shoe hurling' lawyer
BJP leader apologises for praising 'shoe hurling' lawyer
Lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI; cops quiz him for 3 hrs
Lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI; cops quiz him for 3 hrs
Modi speaks to CJI, says attack 'angered every Indian'
Modi speaks to CJI, says attack 'angered every Indian'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderful Mahendra Kapoor Songs

webstory image 2

8 Youngest Nobel Prize Winners

webstory image 3

10 Rare S D Burman-Lata Mangeshkar Songs

VIDEOS

'Chirag Paswan Welcome to Merge, But No Alliance': Jan Suraaj Chief's Big Statement0:51

'Chirag Paswan Welcome to Merge, But No Alliance': Jan...

Nirmala Sitharaman performs Aarti at the banks of River Saryu in Ayodhya0:56

Nirmala Sitharaman performs Aarti at the banks of River...

WATCH: Rubio Interrupts Trump With Secret Gaza Deal Note2:35

WATCH: Rubio Interrupts Trump With Secret Gaza Deal Note

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO