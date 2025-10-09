'Grave misconduct': CJI attacker's bar membership terminated

The Supreme Court Bar Association on Thursday terminated with immediate effect membership of lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai inside the courtroom, after finding him guilty of “grave misconduct”.

IMAGE: Lawyer Rakesh Kishore threw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai inside the courtroom. Photograph: ANI video grab

In a shocking security breach, Kishore (71) attempted to hurl a shoe towards the CJI and was heard shouting Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge (will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma).

The Bar Council of India suspended Kumar's bar licence with immediate effect.

The SCBA said Kishore's “reprehensible, disorderly and intemperate behaviour” amounted to “a direct assault on judicial independence” and “a serious breach of professional ethics, decorum and the dignity of the Supreme Court.

"The Executive Committee finds that the said conduct amounts to a direct assault on judicial independence, the sanctity of courtroom proceedings, and the longstanding relationship of mutual respect and trust between the Bar and the Bench.

"The Executive Committee, having duly deliberated upon the incident and the gravity of such misconduct, is of the considered view that continuation of Mr. Rakesh Kishore as a temporary member of the SCBA would be wholly inconsistent with the dignity and discipline expected of the members of this Association," the SCBA resolution said.