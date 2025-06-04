What Elon Musk's father said after visiting Ram Temple

Errol Musk, father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday afternoon and described the experience as 'wonderful' and one of the 'best things' he has ever done.

IMAGE: Father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Servotech's Global Advisor, Errol Musk, greets the gathering upon his arrival, in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Errol also paid obeisance at the Hanumangarhi temple nearby. He was initially scheduled to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra as well but the plan may be dropped due to extreme heat in the region.

"It's wonderful, absolutely wonderful (Ayodhya visit). It's one of the best things I've ever done.

"I'm so glad I came to see it and can't wait till the temple gets completed, the big temple, it's going to be something like a wonder of the world," Errol told PTI Videos.

Separately, talking to reporters after visiting both temples, he said, "My experience here in India has been wonderful. I'm here (in India) to begin working with Servotech and am looking forward to spending a lot of time in the country. The temples are marvellous and so are the people."

Accompanied by his daughter Alexandra Musk, Errol arrived at Ayodhya airport around 2.30 pm and left after 4 pm. He was wearing kurta-pyjama during his visit to the Ram temple.

Security was on high alert in the temple town during the visit.

"There is already a three-layered high-level security cover in place in Ayodhya, which includes round-the-clock deployment of high-tech anti-drone systems capable of detecting and neutralising unauthorised aerial activity," a police officer said.

VIDEO: One of the best things I've ever done, Errol Musk on Ayodhya visit

He added that security arrangements in and around the temple area include CCTV surveillance, regular checking of visitors and deployment of specially trained personnel.

"However, no additional security cover will be extended officially for this visit as the existing measures are adequate," he said.

Errol, who is the Global Advisor to Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd, began his India trip on June 1 and will be in the country till June 6, a spokesperson for the Haryana-based company said in a statement.

"His visit is squarely focused on accelerating India's burgeoning green technology and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure development," the company said.

Servotech managing director Raman Bhatia is also expected to visit the Ram temple on Wednesday.