HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Elon Musk's father to visit Ayodhya's Ram temple today

Elon Musk's father to visit Ayodhya's Ram temple today

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 04, 2025 10:56 IST

x

Errol Musk, father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, is scheduled to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

IMAGE: Tesla CEO Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, is in India from June 1 to June 6, 2025. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Errol will be accompanied by his daughter Alexandra Musk, during the visit to the temple town. The brief itinerary includes a visit to the Ram temple followed by a stop at the Hanumangarhi temple nearby, a police official said.

"Errol Musk is scheduled to visit Ayodhya in the afternoon today," Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal told PTI.

 

"There is already a three-layered high-level security cover in place in Ayodhya, which includes round-the-clock deployment of high-tech anti-drone systems capable of detecting and neutralising unauthorised aerial activity," a police officer said.

He added that security arrangements in and around the temple area include CCTV surveillance, regular checking of visitors, and deployment of specially trained personnel.

"However, no additional security cover will be extended officially for this visit, as the existing measures are adequate," he said.

Errol Musk, who is the Global Advisor to Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd, began his India trip on June 1 and will be in the country till June 6, a spokesperson for the Haryana-based company said in a statement.

"His visit is squarely focused on accelerating India's burgeoning green technology and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure development," the company said.

Servotech Managing Director Raman Bhatia is also expected to visit the Ram temple on Wednesday.

While Errol Musk was initially scheduled to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra as well, the plan may be dropped due to extreme heat in the region.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Elon Musk's dad has 'secret' child with stepdaughter
Elon Musk's dad has 'secret' child with stepdaughter
Jacqueline's Temple Visit With Elon Musk's Mother
Jacqueline's Temple Visit With Elon Musk's Mother
Runway goddess at 69, and Elon Musk's mom!
Runway goddess at 69, and Elon Musk's mom!
No kidding! You can look as gorgeous as her at 69
No kidding! You can look as gorgeous as her at 69
Musk Brings X To The White House
Musk Brings X To The White House

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Famous Novels Set In India

webstory image 2

7 Eternal KK Songs

webstory image 3

10 Colourful Salads To Brighten Your Plate

VIDEOS

Watch Magical snowfall at Rohtang Pass! 2:02

Watch Magical snowfall at Rohtang Pass!

Bhubaneshwar witnesses waterlogging after heavy rainfall1:11

Bhubaneshwar witnesses waterlogging after heavy rainfall

Supriya Sule-led delegation pays tribute to Indian World War heroes in Cairo2:00

Supriya Sule-led delegation pays tribute to Indian World...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD