A Father-Son's Pilgrimage To The Maha Kumbh

'It was a powerful moment of connection not only to the Divine but also to my son, reinforcing his role as a pillar of support in my life,' says Arun Khanna.

Photographs, video: Kind courtesy Arun Khanna

A routine weekend call with our overseas-based children turned into a lovely surprise when our elder son announced he was flying to India to attend the Maha Kumbh.

As parents, we were naturally overjoyed. Not only would we get to see him after a long time, we were also happy that his connection to his cultural roots had remained strong despite living abroad.

Our younger son also wanted to join but his work commitments held him back.

My wife, occupied with her school duties as the board exams approached, could not accompany us either.

Only I -- having retired four years ago -- seemed to have the luxury of time. I eagerly looked forward to what we jokingly called an all boys trip.

While I had been to the Prayagraj Kumbh in 2013, this journey with our elder son, my mentor in photography, promised a unique experience.

We both hoped to not only physically immerse ourselves in the holy waters but also dive deep into mysticism and spirituality. We aimed to go beyond the mortal (sthula) and connect with the Divine (sukshma), seeking spiritual awakening and a deeper understanding of faith and religion.

Our goal was also to gain insight into the Naga sadhus, the ascetic monks who follow strict discipline and spiritual practices, and to capture memorable photographs of the Maha Kumbh.

The sheer magnitude of the crowd at the Mela was overwhelming.

Initially, we planned to reach the Sangam by 1 am on Mauni Amavasya but deferred our timing to 4.30 am after seeing the jostling crowds. It ultimately spared us from the tragic stampede that caused many casualties that day. This was a humbling reminder of Divine timing and the presence of God's protective hand in our lives.

Taking the holy dip in the waters of Sangam was an exhilarating experience.

As I entered the water, my son held my hand, offering support. It was a powerful moment of connection not only to the Divine but also to my son, reinforcing his role as a pillar of support in my life.

After the dip, both on Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchmi, we spent hours capturing photos of the Naga sadhus performing their Amrit Snan, which involved standing in the freezing waters.

Despite the physical challenges, the experience was unforgettable and provided us with breathtaking, once-in-a-lifetime images that captured the essence of the Kumbh Mela.

We also visited the different akhadas and met Naga babas, listening to their philosophies on karma and spirituality.

This pilgrimage was more than just an exploration of religious rituals -- it was a transformative inward journey. It gave me a sense of fulfilment that I had never experienced in my six-and-a-half decades of life.

Returning from the Maha Kumbh, we didn't just bring back a bottle of holy water; we returned with a deeper understanding of spirituality, faith, and religion. The experience had opened our minds, hearts and souls to previously unexplored aspects of life.

This father-son journey of mutual bonding and self-discovery, leading to a spiritual awakening, will stay with us eternally.

Arun Khanna shares more pictures: