Home  » News » What caused Kerala HC to halt proceedings suddenly

What caused Kerala HC to halt proceedings suddenly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read
August 19, 2025 16:46 IST

Civets on Tuesday caused the halting of proceedings in the court of Kerala high court  Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar following the "unbearable bad smell" from the mammals urinating in the false ceiling of the courtroom.

IMAGE: A view of the Kerala high court. Photograph: ANI Photo

The urgent and new matters in the court's list were taken up quickly and adjourned to other dates by the division bench of Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Basant Balaji and then the room was closed for cleaning, court sources said.

A senior government pleader who was present in the court said that the civet urine smell issue had been there for the past few days, but since Monday afternoon it had become "unbearable".

 

"Today morning also the smell was very bad. So the urgent matters and those on the 'today's list' were quickly taken up by the bench and after that the courtroom was closed around 11.30 am for cleaning," the lawyer said.

It was not clear whether the court would resume hearings during the day of the other matters on its list.

He also said that traps had been laid a day ago to catch the civets and one of them was found trapped in it on Tuesday morning.

"The civets were holed up in the false ceiling of the Chief Justice's courtroom and had urinated there," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
