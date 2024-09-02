Accused attacks witness with blade in Delhi court

A witness in a criminal case was allegedly attacked with a blade by the accused in the Karkardooma court, Delhi, on Monday, a source said.

IMAGE: The Karkardooma court, New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred when special judge Alok Shukla was hearing the case.

"The accused attacked the witness with a blade after having a heated exchange with him. The victim suffered injuries on his face and neck, following which the chowki police stationed inside the court premises rushed him to a hospital," said the source who witnessed the attack.

"There were bloodstains in the courtroom after the attack," he said.

The accused was in judicial custody in the criminal case.