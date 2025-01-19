HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Dramatic scenes in court as 2 two lawyers clash over Saif suspect

January 19, 2025 20:56 IST

The seriousness of the courtroom in Bandra, where a Bangladeshi man arrested for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan was presented on Sunday, momentarily dissipated when two lawyers jostled to represent him.

IMAGE: Suspected man arrested in the Saif Ali Khan attack case being produced in a court, in Mumbai, January 19, 2025.Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

The unusual drama concerning the high-profile case prompted the magistrate before whom the 30-year-old man had been brought for remand proceedings to act as referee and suggest to the lawyers to appear as a team.

After breaking much sweat, the Mumbai police on Sunday morning arrested Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad from Thane city for allegedly sneaking into the Bollywood star's Bandra home in the early hours of January 16 with the intention of theft and repeatedly stabbing him.

 

Amid heavy police presence, Shehzad was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court in Bandra in the afternoon.

The court asked him if he had any complaints against the police to which Shehzad replied in the negative.

He was then taken to a box meant for accused persons in the back end of the courtroom.

A lawyer then came forward claiming to be appearing for the accused.

However, the scene turned dramatic just before he could take the signature of the accused on the vakalatamana (legal document authorising a lawyer to appear in a case).

Another lawyer jostled his way to the accused box and took Shehzad's signature on his vakalatamana, triggering moments of confusion about who would appear for the alleged attacker.

To defuse the situation, the magistrate suggested both competing lawyers to represent Shehzad.

"You both can appear," the magistrate said, bringing back the focus on the remand proceedings. The duo agreed.

The court subsequently remanded Shehzad in police custody for five days.

Before arresting the accused, the police had rounded up several individuals who resembled him based on the footage of a CCTV camera from the actor's building.

Saif Ali Khan, one of Bollywood's leading actors, was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in 'Satguru Sharan' building in upscale Bandra in the early hours of January 16.

The 54-year-old actor underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am. He is recovering and may be discharged soon, doctors have said.

Earlier in the day, police said Shehzad hails from Jhalokathi, also called Jhalakathi, district in southern Bangladesh's Barisal division, adding that he was in Mumbai for the past five months, during which he did petty jobs, including at a housekeeping agency.

