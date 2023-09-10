News
Rediff.com  » News » What Are Meloni, Modi Looking At?

What Are Meloni, Modi Looking At?

By REDIFF NEWS
September 10, 2023 11:46 IST
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is the only woman among the leaders of the G20 and the 46 year old's presence in New Delhi was much followed by photographers covering the summit.

Right from her arrival at Palam, when she shook a leg with the dancers who greeted every arrival, to her interactions with Narendra Modi and Joe Biden at the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

 

IMAGE: What's Modi pointing to? All photographs: Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Narendra's wit has Giorgia amused.

 

IMAGE: But not as much as Joe's wisecrack does.

 

IMAGE: Rolling your eyes Italian style.

 

IMAGE: Joe has got Giorgia's attention.

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
