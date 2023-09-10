News
Rediff.com  » News » G20 leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

G20 leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: September 10, 2023 10:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received G20 leaders at the rain-drenched Rajghat where they will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, IMF head Kristalina Georgieva, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong were amongst the first to reach the venue this morning.

Modi welcomed the dignitaries with an 'angvastram' or stole while standing against the backdrop of an image of 'Bapu Kuti'.

 

Bapu Kuti is located at Sevagram ashram near Wardha in Maharashtra, which was Mahatma Gandhi's residence from 1936 till his death in 1948.

The prime minister was seen explaining the leaders about the significance of 'Bapu Kuti'.

After paying tributes to the Mahatma, the leaders also signed on the 'Peace Wall' at the Leaders' Lounge.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
