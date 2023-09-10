'Proud Hindu' Rishi Sunak offers prayers at Akshardham temple

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday offered prayers at Akshardham temple.

Photograph:ANI Photo

After offering prayers, Sunak left the Akshardham temple premises to accompany world leaders at Rajghat.

The Delhi Police on Saturday said elaborate security arrangements were put in place in view of Sunak's visit.

Sunak is in India along with his wife Akshata Murthy to attend the two-day G20 Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Saturday and discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment.

“I am a proud Hindu. That’s how I was raised, that’s how I am. Hopefully, I can visit the Mandir while I am here for the next couple of days. We just had Rakshabandhan, so from my sister and my cousin, I have all my Rakhis,” Sunak had said earlier.

“I didn’t have time to celebrate Janmashtami. But hopefully, as I said I can make up for that if we visit a Mandir this time,” he added.

This is Rishi Sunak's first visit to India as Prime Minister since he assumed the office of Prime Minister of the UK in October last year.