Why Macron Missed G20 First Session

Know why Emmanuel Macron missed the first session of the G20 Summit on Saturday morning?

The president of République Française needed to attend the inaugural game of the rugby World Cup at the Stade de France in Paris on Friday night. Happily for Macron, Le Bleus defeated New Zealand 27-13.

Macron will have a working lunch meeting with Prime Minister Narendra D Modi on Sunday, September 10 2023.

IMAGE: Macron arrives in New Delhi for the G20 Summit. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Macron was received by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel, here and below and below.

IMAGE: Is Modi sharing some G20 gupshup with Macron?

IMAGE: Modi, Macron, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and World Bank President Ajay Banga.

IMAGE: Macron at the PGII and India Middle East Europe connectivity corridor launch event.

IMAGE: MBZ -- UAE President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan -- and Macron share insights at the PGII and India Middle East Europe connectivity corridor launch event.

