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West Bengal Elections: How Many Crorepatis In Phase I?

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 12:18 IST

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Of West Bengal's 294 assembly seats, 152 will go to the polls in the first phase on Thursday, April 23, 2026. 1,478 candidates are in the fray.

West Bengal Elections

IMAGE: Central Armed Police Forces conduct a flag march ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections in Sainthia, Birbhum, April 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • The West Bengal assembly election 2026 will be held in two phases, with polling for Phase I on April 23 and Phase II on April 29.
  • 1,478 candidates are fighting the polls in Phase I.
  • 309 crorepatis are in the fray.

Crorepati Candidates

West Bengal Elections Crorepati Candidates

Accoding to data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the 1,475 candidates, 309 are crorepatis.

The maximum number (106) of crorepati candidates belong to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress followed by the BJP's 71.

Criminal Candidates

West Bengal Criminal Candidates

When it comes to criminal records, 345 candidates have declared criminal cases.

Of these, 294 candidates have serious criminal cases registered against their names.

The maximum number (106) of candidates with criminal records belong to the BJP while 63 belong to the Trinamool Congress.

Candidates Profile

West Bengal Cadnidates Profile

Of the 1,478 candidates, 1,311 are male.

The maximum number (453) candidates are from the 41 to 50 age group. 361 candidates are graduates.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

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