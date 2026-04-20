TMC Alleges BJP Conspiracy Before West Bengal Elections

The TMC has accused the BJP of a 'larger conspiracy' involving central agencies to influence the upcoming West Bengal elections, raising concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

Photograph: Kind courtesy BJP West Bengal/X

Key Points TMC alleges a BJP conspiracy involving central agencies before the West Bengal elections.

Derek O'Brien accuses Amit Shah of misusing central agencies like CBI, ED, and NIA to influence the polls.

TMC questions the Election Commission's credibility and plans a fresh impeachment notice.

Shashi Panja claims the BJP is deceiving women and intends to discontinue welfare schemes if elected.

TMC criticises BJP leaders for provocative statements violating the model code of conduct.

The TMC on Monday intensified its attack on the BJP, alleging a "larger conspiracy" involving central agencies ahead of the second phase of West Bengal polls on April 29, while also questioning the credibility of the Election Commission.

Addressing a joint press conference here, senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien and minister Shashi Panja claimed that the BJP was "desperate" and was mobilising both political and institutional resources in the state.

TMC Alleges Misuse Of Central Agencies

O'Brien alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was acting as a "full-time BJP worker" in the state and had convened a meeting with the heads of central agencies such as the CBI, ED and NIA.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

"We have credible information that a meeting has been called by the home minister with the heads of the CBI, ED and NIA. In the next 100 to 150 hours, some serious or devious action has been planned before the second phase of the polls," he claimed, adding that such developments were likely in districts of south Bengal.

He further alleged that the BJP was resorting to such steps out of "desperation" after failing to make electoral gains in regions such as North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly.

Accusations Of Bias And Provocative Statements

"When you cannot win people's hearts, you get desperate," he said.

O'Brien also accused the BJP of deploying "disproportionate force" to defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"To defeat a woman, you need 18 cabinet ministers, the prime minister, the home minister, the defence minister, several chief ministers, central agencies and thousands of security personnel," he alleged.

Targeting the BJP over its record on women-centric schemes, O'Brien claimed that the party had failed to fulfil its promises in states such as Maharashtra, Delhi and Bihar.

Responding to a question, he accused the Election Commission of bias and lack of credibility.

"Nineteen political parties and around 300 MPs had earlier moved an impeachment notice against the Chief Election Commissioner. In the coming days, a fresh impeachment notice with additional charges will be brought," he said.

Welfare Schemes And Electoral Concerns

Speaking at the same press conference, Panja accused the BJP of "deceiving women" and contrasted it with the TMC government's welfare initiatives in West Bengal.

She said schemes such as Kanyashree, Rupashree and Lakshmir Bhandar had empowered women socially, financially and politically, and alleged that the BJP intended to discontinue such benefits if voted to power.

Panja also echoed concerns over alleged misuse of central agencies, claiming that "something is being planned" in the next 150 hours that could affect the electoral atmosphere.

"We are alerting the people of Bengal. There is apprehension that an unpleasant situation may be created in the name of ensuring free and fair polls," she said.

The TMC leaders also criticised BJP leaders for their remarks in campaign speeches and accused them of making "provocative statements", alleging that such actions violated the model code of conduct.

There was no immediate response from the BJP to the allegations.

Under Indian election law, misuse of government machinery for electoral gains can lead to disqualification of candidates or even countermanding of the election in affected constituencies. The Election Commission is expected to respond to these allegations and ensure a level playing field for all parties.