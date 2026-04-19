7 lakh new voters added in West Bengal ahead of poll

Ahead of the assembly elections, West Bengal's electoral rolls have expanded significantly with the addition of approximately seven lakh new voters, though the Election Commission has yet to release detailed demographic data.

IMAGE: Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting vote during the recently concluded Assam assembly elections on April 9, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Approximately seven lakh new voters have been added to West Bengal's electoral rolls before the upcoming assembly elections.

Around 3.22 lakh new voters will vote in the first phase of the West Bengal elections.

The Election Commission has not yet disclosed the age or gender breakdown of the new voters.

The total electorate in West Bengal now stands at 6,82,51,008.

Around seven lakh new voters have been added to West Bengal electoral rolls ahead of the assembly elections, with the Election Commission yet to disclose the age or gender break-up of this additional electorate, officials said on Saturday.

New Voters Divided Across Election Phases

Around 3.22 lakh of these new voters will vote in the first phase, while the remaining nearly 3.88 lakh voters will exercise there franchise in the second phase, a senior official of the poll body said.

Election Commission Data Transparency

The commission, however, has not specified how many among these new entrants are first-time voters who have just turned 18, nor has it given a detailed gender break up of these voters.

The commission has also not disclosed the number of Form-6 applications received for inclusion in the rolls or how many of them were rejected.

"The aggregate figures have been released in line with norms. Detailed data is maintained separately and may be shared later if required," the senior EC official said.

The total electorate in the state now stands at 6,82,51,008, which may increase if names are added following tribunal orders, the EC said.

The addition of these new voters could significantly impact the outcome of closely contested seats in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. The Election Commission's decision to withhold detailed demographic data raises questions about transparency in the electoral process. Parties will be closely watching voter turnout trends in these newly registered areas.