Modi Slams TMC, Says Bengal Election Is To Save State's Identity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the TMC government in West Bengal, accusing it of prioritising infiltrators and neglecting the state's identity as the assembly elections approach.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points PM Modi claims the West Bengal election is a fight to preserve the state's identity and heritage.

Modi accuses the TMC government of prioritising 'infiltrators' over the local population.

The Prime Minister alleges the TMC is involved in corruption, extortion, and depriving people of welfare schemes.

Modi highlights the lack of development in tribal areas under the TMC's 15-year rule.

Modi promises action against those involved in the coal scam in West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the upcoming assembly election in West Bengal was a battle to save the state's identity, accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of pursuing politics that favoured "infiltrators" over the native population.

Addressing a rally in the tribal-dominated Jhargram district ahead of the April 23, Modi alleged that the TMC wanted to form a "government of infiltrators and for infiltrators", urging voters to unite to remove it from power.

Modi's Allegations Against TMC's Governance

"This election is to save the rich heritage of this land. It is for saving the identity of Bengal. Today, there is fear of Bengal losing its identity," he said.

"The path that the TMC is treading is very dangerous. The TMC wants to form a government of infiltrators and for infiltrators. A government that will protect only the religion of infiltrators, the language of infiltrators and the customs of infiltrators, rather than those of the people of Bengal," he alleged.

Modi claimed that for such a government, the biggest obstacle would be the ordinary people of West Bengal.

"For the TMC's infiltrator government, if there is any enemy, it will be the brothers and sisters sitting here who will be the enemies of the infiltrators," he said.

Resentment Against TMC Across Bengal

The PM claimed resentment against the TMC government had spread across communities and regions of the state.

"Therefore, every community, every class, every region of Bengal has resolved this time, and has taken a pledge to oust this TMC government," he claimed.

Modi accused the TMC of ignoring people's problems and of presiding over a system of corruption and extortion.

"If one has to build a house, one has to depend on TMC's syndicate. TMC MPs and MLAs are least bothered about your problems. They are busy filling their pockets," he alleged.Welfare Schemes and Tribal Neglect

Modi alleged the TMC was depriving people of various welfare schemes.

"TMC is stealing your ration and free housing. The BJP will ensure that you get your ration and free housing," he said.

Sharpening the BJP's pitch in the tribal belt, Modi accused the TMC of neglecting the region despite being in power for 15 years.

"You gave 15 years to the ruthless TMC government. Fifteen years is no small amount of time. What has the TMC government given you? What have the tribal areas received? No education, no income, no medicine and no irrigation. Everything here is in dire straits," he alleged.

Coal Scam and Electricity Issues

The PM also alleged that TMC leaders were illegally occupying tribal land in several parts of the state.

Referring to complaints of erratic power supply in parts of Jhargram, he said people remained in darkness while TMC leaders prospered.

"Tell me that if electricity goes out once here, it takes days to come back. Sometimes it does not come back at all. But the hefty electricity bill surely arrives. Here you are in darkness, while the bungalows and cars of TMC leaders are shining bright," he alleged.

The PM also warned of action against those allegedly involved in the coal scam.

"That is why Modi has taken a pledge. Those who loot the coal here, those who keep you in darkness, will not be spared. They will be identified one by one and held to account," he said.

The charges levelled by Modi are part of the BJP's broader strategy to consolidate Hindu votes while discrediting the TMC. Under Indian election law, making appeals to voters based on religion or caste is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The Election Commission of India is responsible for ensuring fair and unbiased elections.