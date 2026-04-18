Relief for India as US renews Russian oil waiver for 30 days

The United States has unexpectedly extended a sanctions waiver, allowing countries to continue purchasing Russian oil for another month, despite earlier indications it would be discontinued.

IMAGE: The waiver applies to Russian oil already at sea on or before April 17. Photograph: Norlys Perez/Reuters

Key Points The US has extended a sanctions waiver allowing countries to purchase Russian petroleum products for another month.

A previous waiver had allowed 140 million barrels of Russian oil to reach global markets.

The US Treasury Secretary previously indicated that the waiver would not be renewed.

The United States has extended by a month a waiver from sanctions to allow countries to buy petroleum products from Russia, days after it ruled out renewal of the special measure.

The US Department of Treasury issued an order late Friday extending the waiver from sanctions on Russian oil that is already at sea on or before April 17 through May 16.

Previous Sanctions Exemptions

Earlier, the US had granted an exemption from sanctions to India for buying Russian oil for a month beginning March 5. A few days later, a similar waiver was extended to several other countries, which ended on April 11.

The general licence issued by the US on Friday does not authorise any transaction involving a person, entity or joint venture located in Iran, North Korea, Cuba, or parts of Ukraine.

Reversal of Policy

On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington would not be renewing the waiver for Russian oil and another for Iranian oil.

The previous waiver of sanctions had made available 140 million barrels of Russian oil already loaded on ships to global markets as prices soared against the backdrop of the US war with Iran.

Official Order

"Effective April 17, 2026, General License No. 134A, which was dated March 19, 2026 and expired on April 11, 2026, is replaced and superseded in its entirety by this General License No. 134B," said the order issued by the Department of Treasury.

The extension of the waiver may provide temporary relief to countries reliant on Russian oil imports. India's energy security strategy has involved diversifying its sources, but Russian oil remains a significant component. The US decision will likely influence global energy markets and geopolitical dynamics.