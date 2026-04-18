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Arms Cache Seized In Kolkata Before West Bengal Elections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 18, 2026 12:59 IST

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Ahead of the West Bengal elections, Kolkata Police seized a cache of illegal arms and ammunition, raising concerns about election security and prompting intensified surveillance.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kolkata Police seized arms and ammunition near Rajabazar Science College.
  • A man was detained in connection with the arms seizure.
  • The seizure included six single-shot firearms and 14 cartridges.
  • Authorities are investigating the intended destination and recipients of the arms.
  • Increased surveillance and checking are in place to prevent illegal movement of arms and cash before the West Bengal elections.

Days ahead of the two-phase polling in West Bengal, the Kolkata Police's Special Task Force seized a cache of arms and ammunition near Rajabazar Science College here and detained a man, officials said on Saturday.

Arms Cache Discovery

Acting on suspicion, STF sleuths intercepted the man, carrying a bag, near a bus stand and recovered six single-shot firearms and 14 cartridges from him, an official said.

 

Investigators are trying to ascertain where the arms were being taken and to whom they were meant to be delivered.

Increased Security Measures

This development came amid intensified checking of vehicles by setting up roadblocks by police across the state.

In recent days, enforcement agencies have recovered large amounts of unaccounted cash from Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah in separate operations.

Recent Cash Seizures

The Kolkata Police's South East Division recovered around Rs 25 lakh in cash from a vehicle during a check in the Ballygunge Assembly constituency area on Friday.

Earlier, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized over Rs 72 lakh in cash and detained two suspects near Howrah station. The recovery was made by personnel of the Bamangachhi RPF post during a search operation near the Banaras Bridge area of the railway yard in the Howrah division.

Election Preparations

Officials said surveillance and checking have been intensified across sensitive locations to curb the illegal movement of arms and cash ahead of the polls.

West Bengal goes to the polls on April 23 and 29, with counting slated for May 4.

Under Indian law, illegal possession of firearms can lead to charges under the Arms Act, potentially resulting in imprisonment. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the source of the weapons and any connections to political groups or criminal organisations. Such seizures often increase in the lead-up to elections as authorities attempt to prevent violence and maintain order.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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