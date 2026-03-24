West Bengal Police Defuse 22 Crude Bombs Ahead of Assembly Elections

West Bengal police are investigating the discovery of 22 crude bombs and bomb-making materials in North 24 Parganas, raising concerns ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Key Points 22 crude bombs were discovered at a house in the Haroa police station area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

A large quantity of bomb-making materials was seized from the same location.

The owner of the house where the bombs were found is currently missing.

Police bomb squad defused the crude bombs and sealed the premises.

An investigation is underway as West Bengal prepares for assembly elections in April.

Police said a total of 22 crude bombs were discovered at a house in the Haroa police station area.

A large quantity of bomb-making materials was also seized from the house, they added.

The owner of the house has been missing since the recovery was made, police said.

"Bomb squad personnel went to the spot, defused the crude bombs and sealed the premises," SP Alakananda Bhowali said.

A case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is underway, he said.

Investigation Underway Ahead of West Bengal Elections

Polling for the 294-member assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.