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Home  » News » West Bengal Police Defuse 22 Crude Bombs Ahead of Assembly Elections

West Bengal Police Defuse 22 Crude Bombs Ahead of Assembly Elections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 16:22 IST

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West Bengal police are investigating the discovery of 22 crude bombs and bomb-making materials in North 24 Parganas, raising concerns ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Key Points

  • 22 crude bombs were discovered at a house in the Haroa police station area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.
  • A large quantity of bomb-making materials was seized from the same location.
  • The owner of the house where the bombs were found is currently missing.
  • Police bomb squad defused the crude bombs and sealed the premises.
  • An investigation is underway as West Bengal prepares for assembly elections in April.

Police said a total of 22 crude bombs were discovered at a house in the Haroa police station area.

A large quantity of bomb-making materials was also seized from the house, they added.

 

The owner of the house has been missing since the recovery was made, police said.

"Bomb squad personnel went to the spot, defused the crude bombs and sealed the premises," SP Alakananda Bhowali said.

A case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is underway, he said.

Investigation Underway Ahead of West Bengal Elections

Polling for the 294-member assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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