HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Held with ₹1 Lakh Cash Before West Bengal Polls

Man Held with ₹1 Lakh Cash Before West Bengal Polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 18, 2026 23:04 IST

x

A man has been detained and ₹1 lakh in unaccounted cash seized in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, raising concerns about election-related financial irregularities.

Key Points

  • A man was detained in Jayatala, South 24 Parganas, for carrying over ₹1 lakh in cash.
  • The cash was discovered during a routine vehicle check conducted by police ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.
  • Police are investigating the source of the money and the man's intended destination.
  • The incident occurred as West Bengal prepares for assembly elections scheduled for April 23 and April 29.

Police on Wednesday detained a man and seized over Rs 1 lakh in cash from his possession during a checking drive of vehicles in South 24 Parganas district ahead of the assembly elections, an officer said. The incident took place in Jayatala area under Baruipur police station limits.

"During naka checking, one bike rider appeared suspicious and was stopped for verification. The police conducted a search of the motorcycle and recovered a bag containing the cash. The source of the money is being verified. The person has been detained for interrogation," he said.

 

The accused, a resident of Tilpi area, was travelling to Kuralia, the officer added.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Unaccounted Rs 12.36 lakh seized from BJP MLA's husband's car
Unaccounted Rs 12.36 lakh seized from BJP MLA's husband's car
Large cache of arms, ammo recovered from Bengal flat, 1 held
Large cache of arms, ammo recovered from Bengal flat, 1 held
Chhattisgarh: Rs 11 lakh seized from BJP candidate
Chhattisgarh: Rs 11 lakh seized from BJP candidate
Over Rs 62 crore illegal cash seized in poll-bound states
Over Rs 62 crore illegal cash seized in poll-bound states
Rs 1.48 cr cash seized from Dinakaran's partyman in TN
Rs 1.48 cr cash seized from Dinakaran's partyman in TN

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

WATCH: Kangana calls Rahul Gandhi 'tapori'0:39

WATCH: Kangana calls Rahul Gandhi 'tapori'

Watch: Iran Fires Cluster Missiles Over Tel Aviv0:49

Watch: Iran Fires Cluster Missiles Over Tel Aviv

Sunny Leone spotted at airport with her kids and husband0:42

Sunny Leone spotted at airport with her kids and husband

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO