Man Held with ₹1 Lakh Cash Before West Bengal Polls

A man has been detained and ₹1 lakh in unaccounted cash seized in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, raising concerns about election-related financial irregularities.

Key Points A man was detained in Jayatala, South 24 Parganas, for carrying over ₹1 lakh in cash.

The cash was discovered during a routine vehicle check conducted by police ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.

Police are investigating the source of the money and the man's intended destination.

The incident occurred as West Bengal prepares for assembly elections scheduled for April 23 and April 29.

Police on Wednesday detained a man and seized over Rs 1 lakh in cash from his possession during a checking drive of vehicles in South 24 Parganas district ahead of the assembly elections, an officer said. The incident took place in Jayatala area under Baruipur police station limits.

"During naka checking, one bike rider appeared suspicious and was stopped for verification. The police conducted a search of the motorcycle and recovered a bag containing the cash. The source of the money is being verified. The person has been detained for interrogation," he said.

The accused, a resident of Tilpi area, was travelling to Kuralia, the officer added.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.