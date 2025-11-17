HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bengal Guv leads search at Raj Bhavan after TMC's arms stash charges

Bengal Guv leads search at Raj Bhavan after TMC's arms stash charges

Source: PTI
November 17, 2025 17:09 IST

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday led a team of security personnel involved in a search operation at the Raj Bhavan in the wake of allegations by a Trinamool Congress MP that arms and ammunition were stacked within its premises, an official said.

IMAGE: Governor of West Bengal, CV Ananda Bose (second from right) during the inauguration of 10th State-level Philatelic Exhibition "BONGOPEX-2025", in Kolkata, November 14. Photograph: ANI Photo

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee had on Saturday accused Bose of "sheltering BJP criminals" inside the Raj Bhavan and "arming them with bombs and guns".

"Governor Bose is leading the team of personnel, comprising Kolkata Police officers and central forces, the bomb squad and dog squad to find out whether there are arms and ammunition stacked inside," the official told PTI.

 

Bose, who was on a short trip to North Bengal, cut short his tour to spearhead the operation, which started from the ground floor of the Raj Bhavan around 2.15 pm, he said.

"There was also deployment of personnel at the Raj Bhavan Police Outpost. Officials of the Disaster Management & Civil Defence departments are also participating in the search," he said.

To facilitate the combing operation, the Raj Bhavan premises have been evacuated.

Members of the civil society and journalists were allowed to accompany Bose during the exercise, which is being live streamed, the official said.

The TMC MP had made the allegations on Saturday, hours after Bose said that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was essential to "clean up the election process".

Bose on Sunday said he sought legal opinion over Banerjee's allegations, prompting the lawmaker to say he is ready for a battle in court and that he cannot be intimidated.

Source: PTI
© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
