News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'We never lost hope': Worker rescued from tunnel

'We never lost hope': Worker rescued from tunnel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 29, 2023 10:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

"We never lost hope," Vishal, one of the workers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel, told PTI.

IMAGE: The workers inside Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel before they were rescued on Tuesday night. Photograph: ANI on X

All the 41 workers were rescued on Tuesday evening after 17 days of a multi-agency operation conducted by the central and state governments.

 

Soon after being rescued, Vishal, a resident of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, met his family members outside the tunnel and was then taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

Ambulances which had lined up at the tunnel ferried the workers to a community health centre where a special 41-bed ward had been set up. Before this, the workers were given a quick medical checkup inside the tunnel.

Talking to PTI over the phone, Vishal said, "We never lost hope... I am absolutely fine. All of us are fine and I am thankful to everyone for evacuating us safely."

On being asked how he survived the ordeal, he said, "The initial few hours were difficult because we felt suffocated. But soon after, contact was made with people outside and everything slowly became normal."

All the 41 workers rescued from the tunnel have been kept under observation at a hospital in Chinyalisaur. They will likely be taken to AIIMS-Rishikesh before allowing them to go back to their homes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Workers cheered loudly at the sight of NDRF team
Workers cheered loudly at the sight of NDRF team
Why Dhami, VK Singh went to this temple after rescue
Why Dhami, VK Singh went to this temple after rescue
Human labour triumphed: World media hail rescue op
Human labour triumphed: World media hail rescue op
Rescued worker tells Modi how they survived
Rescued worker tells Modi how they survived
Shami All Set To Take Brands By Storm
Shami All Set To Take Brands By Storm
How Randeep Hooda Met His Bride Lin
How Randeep Hooda Met His Bride Lin
Investors, Don't Put All Eggs In 1 Basket
Investors, Don't Put All Eggs In 1 Basket
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Rescued worker tells Modi how they survived

Rescued worker tells Modi how they survived

Rat-hole mining team did the tunnel rescue for free

Rat-hole mining team did the tunnel rescue for free

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances