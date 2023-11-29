News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 12-member rat-hole mining team did the tunnel rescue for free

12-member rat-hole mining team did the tunnel rescue for free

Source: PTI
November 29, 2023 09:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Feroze Qureshi and Monu Kumar, experts in the rat-hole mining technique, were the first to meet the 41 labourers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand after they cleared the last bit of the rubble inside the structure.

IMAGE: Manual drilling underway in the Silkyara tunnel, Uttarkashi, November 28, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

All the 41 workers were rescued on Tuesday evening after 17 days of a multi-agency operation conducted by the central and state governments.

Qureshi from Delhi and Kumar from Uttar Pradesh were part of a 12-member team of rat-hole mining technique experts who were called on Sunday to do the drilling after an American auger machine came across hurdles while clearing the rubble.

 

"They (the labourers) could hear us when we reached the last portion of the rubble. Soon after removing the rubble, we got down to the other side," Qureshi, a resident of Delhi's Khajoori Khas, told PTI.

"The labourers thanked and hugged me. They also lifted me on their shoulders," he said, adding that he was happier than the rescued workers.

Qureshi is an employee of the Delhi-based Rockwell Enterprises and an expert in tunnelling work.

"They (the labourers) gave me almonds and asked my name. Soon, our other colleagues joined us and we were there for about half an hour," Kumar, a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, said.

He said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel went inside the tunnel after them. "We came back only after the NDRF personnel arrived," Kumar said.

"We are very happy that we were part of this historic operation," he added.

The leader of the 12-member team from Rockwell Enterprises, Wakeel Hassan, said he was approached for help by a company involved in the rescue operation four days ago.

"The work got delayed while removing the portion of the auger from the rubble. We started at 3 pm on Monday and finished the work at 6 pm on Tuesday," Hassan said, adding, "We had said the work would be finished in 24 to 36 hours and that is what we did."

He also said they did not charge any money for taking part in the rescue operation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rescued workers to be airlifted to AIIMS on Wed
Rescued workers to be airlifted to AIIMS on Wed
Uttarakhand CM announces Rs 1 lakh for rescued workers
Uttarakhand CM announces Rs 1 lakh for rescued workers
The Great Tunnel Rescue: How The 16 Days Unfolded
The Great Tunnel Rescue: How The 16 Days Unfolded
COMING SOON In Theatres This December
COMING SOON In Theatres This December
Unapologetically Stylish Vaani
Unapologetically Stylish Vaani
Youth Candidates Dominate Telangana Polls
Youth Candidates Dominate Telangana Polls
What's Bumrah Hinting At?
What's Bumrah Hinting At?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

ORDEAL OVER, ALL 41 WORKERS RESCUED!

ORDEAL OVER, ALL 41 WORKERS RESCUED!

Why Dhami, VK Singh went to this temple after rescue

Why Dhami, VK Singh went to this temple after rescue

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances