'We have just suspended our retaliatory action': PM's top 10 quotes

Following are the top 10 quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

1. The barbarity displayed by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22 had shocked the entire country and the world. The merciless killing of innocent citizens in front of their family and their children on the basis of their religion was a very gruesome face of terror and cruelty. This was also a disgusting attempt to break the harmony and unity of the country. For me personally this was very painful. After this terrorist attack, the entire nation, every citizen, every community, every class, every political party, unitedly stood up for strong action against terrorism. We gave full freedom to the Indian forces to wipe out the terrorists. And today every terrorist, every terror organisation knows the consequence of wiping out 'sindoor' of our sisters and daughters.

2. Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in our fight against terrorism, and has set up a new parameter and new normal. Operation Sindoor is not just a name but a reflection of the emotions of millions of Indians. Operation Sindoor is an unwavering pledge for justice. Terrorists dared to wipe 'sindoor' from the foreheads of our sisters; that is why India destroyed the very headquarters of terror.

3. Indian armed forces executed precise strikes on terrorist hideouts and training centres in Pakistan, delivering a decisive blow. Terrorists never imagined India would make such a bold move, but when the nation stands united with 'Nation First' as its guiding principle, firm decisions are taken and impactful results are delivered. India's missile and drone strikes on terrorist hubs in Pakistan shattered not only their infrastructure but also their morale. Terrorist bases, like Bahawalpur and Muridke have been 'universities' of global terrorism. Many terrorist leaders were roaming freely in Pakistan for the last two-and-a-half to three decades who used to conspire against India. India killed them in one stroke.

4. Pakistan was deeply disappointed and frustrated by this action of India. It was bewildered and in this bewilderment it did another cowardly act. Instead of supporting India's strike against terrorism, Pakistan started attacking India itself. Pakistan targeted our schools, colleges, gurudwaras, temples and houses of civilians. Pakistan targeted our military base. But in this act Pakistan itself got exposed. This aggression exposed Pakistan's vulnerabilities, as its drones and missiles crumbled like straw before India's advanced air defense systems, which neutralised them in the sky.

5. Indian drones and missiles executed highly accurate strikes, severely damaging Pakistani airbases that it had long boasted of. Within the first three days of India's response, Pakistan suffered destruction far beyond its expectations. India caused heavy damage to Pakistan in the first three days itself, which it had never imagined. That's why after India's aggressive action, Pakistan started looking for ways to escape.

6. Pakistan was pleading to the world to ease tensions. And after suffering heavy losses, Pakistan's army contacted our DGMO in the afternoon of May 10. By then, we had destroyed the infrastructure of terrorism on a large scale. The terrorists were eliminated. We had turned terror camps into ruins. Therefore, when Pakistan appealed and said that it will not indulge in any sort of terror activities or military audacity further, India considered it. And I am repeating again, we have just suspended our retaliatory action against Pakistan's terror and military camps. In the coming days, we will measure every step of Pakistan on the criterion that what sort of attitude Pakistan adopts ahead.

7. India's three forces, our Army, Air Force, Navy, our Border Security Force (BSF), and paramilitary units are constantly on alert. Operation Sindoor is now India's established policy in the fight against terrorism, marking a decisive shift in India's strategic approach.

8. India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail. We have defeated Pakistan every time on the battlefield. And this time Operation Sindoor has added a new dimension. We have displayed our capabilities in the deserts and mountains and also proved our superiority in New Age Warfare. Zero Tolerance against terrorism is the guarantee of a better and safer world.

9. This is not an era of war, but this is also not an era of terrorism. The way the Pakistani army, Pakistan government are feeding and nurturing terrorism, it will destroy Pakistan itself one day. If Pakistan wants to survive, it will have to destroy its terror infrastructure. There is no other way to peace.

10. India's stand is very clear... Terror and talks cannot go together... Terror and trade cannot go together. Water and blood cannot flow together. Today, I would also like to tell the global community that our stated policy has been: if there are talks with Pakistan, it will be only on terrorism; and if there are talks with Pakistan, it will be only on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).