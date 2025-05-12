India won't tolerate any nuclear blackmail: Modi spells out new doctrine

In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sternly warned Pakistan that India will not succumb to nuclear blackmail and sent a clear message to the world: terror and trade, terror and talks cannot go together.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Operation Sindoor is India's new policy against terrorism. We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan and the future will depend on their behaviour," Modi said in a 22-minute address.

He also had an advice for Pakistan's rulers: "The terrorists they have been feeding and nurturing all these years will swallow Pakistan itself. If Pakistan wants to survive, it will have to root out terrorism."

"This is not an era of war, but this is also not the era of terror," Modi said, as he paid glowing tributes to the armed forces for successfully forcing Pakistan to plead for peace after eight of their airbases were heavily damaged.

"Any talks with Pakistan can happen only on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," the prime minister said.

Modi's assertions about not doing trade with Pakistan came minutes after US President Donald Trump said that he told India and Pakistan that his administration will do trade with them only if they end the conflict.

Modi said that while Pakistan pleaded with India to stop the military offensive, New Delhi considered it only after they promised to stop their misadventure.

The prime minister termed the Pahalgam attack as the most 'barbaric face of terrorism', saying it was personal pain for him, but the enemy has now realised the consequences of removing 'sindoor from the forehead of our women'.

Addressing the nation, Modi said Operation Sindoor was not just a name but, through it, the whole world saw India's resolve turn into action and more than 100 dreaded terrorists were slaughtered.

"India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan, the future will depend on their behaviour. Operation Sindoor is now India's new policy against terrorism, a new line has been drawn," he said.

Modi said India will not see terrorists and their state sponsors separately.

"Pakistan has to dismantle its terror infrastructure. There is no other way to peace," the prime minister said.

"The Pahalgam attack was the most barbaric face of terrorism, it was a personal pain for me. We gave the armed forces full liberty to raze terrorists to dust.

"The enemy has now realised the consequences of removing 'sindoor' from the forehead of our women. Operation Sindoor was not just a name... on May 7, the whole world saw our resolve turn into action," he said.

"When our missiles and drones destroyed terror sites in Pakistan, not only their buildings but their spirit was also demolished. When 'Nation First' is our resolve, steely decisions are taken," he said.

Saluting the security forces, PM Modi dedicated their bravery to mothers, sisters and daughters of this country.

Pakistan slumped into gloom after the Indian attack on terror camps, 'but they dared to attack us rather than helping fight terrorism. More than 100 dreaded terrorists were slaughtered in the Indian attack', Modi said.

"The entire world saw how Pakistani drones were downed by our military might. India has struck at the heart of Pakistan, our missiles attacked with precision to damage their air bases," he said.