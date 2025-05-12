HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
If Pakistan seeks survival...: Modi's stern warning

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 12, 2025 22:23 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that this is not an era of war but not of terrorism either.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Modi had said two years ago that 'this is not an era of war' in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a phrase that had resonated on the global stage.

In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, the prime minister said on Monday that for India to uphold peace, it must be strong, and when necessary, that strength must be exercised.

 

"This is not an era of war, but it is not an era of terrorism either. Unity is India's greatest strength in the fight against all forms of terrorism. Zero Tolerance against terrorism is the guarantee of a better and safer world," he said.

Modi asserted that Pakistan's military and government have continuously nurtured terrorism, warning that such actions will eventually lead to Pakistan's own downfall.

He declared that if Pakistan seeks survival, it must dismantle its terror infrastructure, there is no other path to peace.

He reaffirmed India's firm stance, stating that terror and talks cannot coexist, terror and trade cannot run parallel, and blood and water cannot flow together.

"Any discussions with Pakistan will focus solely on terrorism and any negotiations with Pakistan will centre around Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)," he said.

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, the prime minister reflected on Lord Buddha's teachings, emphasising that the path to peace must be guided by strength.

"Humanity must progress towards peace and prosperity, ensuring that every Indian can live with dignity and realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat. For India to uphold peace, it must be strong, and when necessary, that strength must be exercised.

"The recent events have demonstrated India's resolve in safeguarding its principles," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
