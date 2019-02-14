J&K Guv orders to step up surveillance, security in state

February 14, 2019 21:10 IST

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: A soldier stands guard at the site of attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and took stock of the situation in the state after the deadly attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy by terrorists, officials said.

He also cancelled all his political engagements in Bihar Friday and is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

Home secy cuts short Bhutan visit, rushes back to Delhi Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, who reached Bhutan on Thursday on an official trip, is rushing back to Delhi after cutting short his visit in view of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Gauba had reached Thimpu this morning for a Home Secretary-level dialogue with his Bhutanese counterpart. He spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh after the terror attack. "In view of the terror attack in Pulwama, the home secretary is rushing back to Delhi," a home ministry official said.

He called up the governor, who apprised him about the prevailing situation in the state. Singh also spoke to Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Director General of CRPF R R Bhatnagar and gave them necessary instructions, a home ministry official said.

The ministry is also closely monitoring the situation.

In a tweet, Singh said, 'Today's dastardly attack on CRPF in Pulwama (J&K) is extremely painful and disturbing. I bow to each and every CRPF jawan who has sacrificed his life in service to the nation. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.'

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama district when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in.

This is one of the worst terror strikes in the state since the Uri attack in 2016.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has directed immediate enhancement of surveillance and review of the security management of all important installations and establishments in the state, in the aftermath of the terror attack.

He has also said such terror attacks will not deter the resolve of our security forces and people.

He has urged all the security forces' commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and directed the District and Divisional Civil and Police Administration to immediately review the security management of all important installations and establishments, an official spokesperson said.

Malik has conveyed his grief and sincere sympathy to the families of the brave soldiers, who lost their lives in the attack, and prayed for an early recovery of the injured, he added.

Expressing serious concern on the attack, the governor has observed that the forces responsible for insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir are desperate and frustrated and just want to prove their presence.

Visibly, it seems to be guided from across the border as terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed the responsibility, the governor said.

He added that such actions will not deter the resolve of our security forces and people, and we will finish these inimical forces to the last.